U21s at Hull

Tuesday, 30th Apr 2024 13:20

Town’s U21s are in action against Hull City this afternoon at the MKM Stadium, the scene of Saturday’s pulsating 3-3 draw between the two first teams (KO 3pm).

The young Blues, who beat 10-man Wigan 2-0 at Playford Road via goals from Leon Ayinde (pictured) and trialist Mason Cotcher a week ago, are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Tigers in the same position in PDL2 North.

Meanwhile, Town’s U18s beat Sheffield United 4-2 at home on Saturday with Revin Domi, Luke Towler, trialist Khemani Aiyanyo, who is currently with Erith and Belvedere and also netted in last week’s 6-1 away hammering of Fleetwood, and another trialist scoring the goals.









Photo: Matchday Images