U21s Thrash Hull

Tuesday, 30th Apr 2024 17:09 Town’s U21s defeated their Hull City counterparts 4-0 at the MKM Stadium this afternoon. Harry Barbrook nodded in a rebound after an Osman Foyo effort had been saved in the eighth minute to give the Blues the lead in the Professional Development League Two fixture, then Leon Ayinde made it 2-0 two minutes before the break when one-on-one with the Hull keeper. Foyo (pictured) netted the third in the 57th minute, before Matty Roberts completed the scoring six minutes from time.

Photo: Matchday Images



