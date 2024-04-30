Three Changes For Town at Coventry as Davis Starts

Tuesday, 30th Apr 2024 19:12 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes for this evening’s crunch final away game of the season against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena but Leif Davis is fit enough to start at left-back. George Edmundson comes in for Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence, Nathan Broadhead returns from the minor knock which kept him out at Hull on Saturday and replaces Conor Chaplin with Omari Hutchinson switching to the central role of the three behind striker Kieffer Moore, who comes into the XI for George Hirst. All three players who drop out are on the bench, but neither Harry Clarke nor Ali Al-Hamadi are among the subs. Cameron Humphreys comes into the squad as cover for Davis, who limped off at Hull after rolling his ankle. Coventry make two changes from the team that drew 0-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with the previously injured Ben Sheaf coming in for Callum O’Hare, who is on the bench, and Joel Latibeaudiere for the suspended Liam Kitching. Coventry City: Collins, Da Silva, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Kelly (c), Sheaf, Wright, Eccles, Palmer, Simms. Subs: Wilson, Bell, Allen, O’Hare, Bidwell, Godden, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Travis, Taylor, Sarmiento, Chaplin, Jackson, Hirst. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueInBerks added 19:19 - Apr 30

Moore for Hirst??? 0

RobsonWark added 19:21 - Apr 30

We are suffering from the Norwich effect again. When we played them in December we couldn't win a game for a couple of months and we haven't won a games since we last played them 4 games ago. 0

eddiespearitt03 added 19:22 - Apr 30

Good to see Cameron Humphreys on the bench. One player I rate highly.. He played well at left back. I even feel he could be a regular left back with Leif Davis left midfield.... 0

RobsonWark added 19:26 - Apr 30

About time Wolfenden was dropped. He was at fault for the first two goals. I know Morsy lost the ball for the first goal but Wolfenden should have ran right and closed their player down but instead he rang backwards to try and be a hero and head the ball off the line. The guy is the only defender I have ever seen who can not jump mor than a couple of inches off the pitch. Don't even go there with the second goal. Letting his man that he was marking just go.



If we do get to the Premier League can you imagine Wolfenden up against the likes of Haaland and Salah? 0

carlo88 added 19:27 - Apr 30

I'm sure Hirst will be on second half. Pleased to see Edmundson in too. 1

UhlenbeekDownTheWing added 19:35 - Apr 30

RobsonWark you just want to blame Woolfenden due to your obsession. He was not at fault for any of the goals (I don’t need to touch in the first given your comments, the second one - how was it his fault Luongo let Carvalho run free and Burgess stopped rather than covered the danger area?).



Let’s go win this and party on Saturday. 0

