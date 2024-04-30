Three Changes For Town at Coventry as Davis Starts
Tuesday, 30th Apr 2024 19:12
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes for this evening’s crunch final away game of the season against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena but Leif Davis is fit enough to start at left-back.
George Edmundson comes in for Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence, Nathan Broadhead returns from the minor knock which kept him out at Hull on Saturday and replaces Conor Chaplin with Omari Hutchinson switching to the central role of the three behind striker Kieffer Moore, who comes into the XI for George Hirst.
All three players who drop out are on the bench, but neither Harry Clarke nor Ali Al-Hamadi are among the subs. Cameron Humphreys comes into the squad as cover for Davis, who limped off at Hull after rolling his ankle.
Coventry make two changes from the team that drew 0-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with the previously injured Ben Sheaf coming in for Callum O’Hare, who is on the bench, and Joel Latibeaudiere for the suspended Liam Kitching.
Coventry City: Collins, Da Silva, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Kelly (c), Sheaf, Wright, Eccles, Palmer, Simms. Subs: Wilson, Bell, Allen, O’Hare, Bidwell, Godden, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.
Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Travis, Taylor, Sarmiento, Chaplin, Jackson, Hirst. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).
Photo: Matchday Images
