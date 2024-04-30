Coventry City 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 30th Apr 2024 20:59 Kieffer Moore’s eighth minute goal has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead over Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Boss Kieran McKenna made three changes from the team which drew 3-3 at Hull City on Saturday, while Leif Davis was fit enough to start at left-back. George Edmundson came in for Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence, Nathan Broadhead returned from the minor knock which kept him out at Hull and was on the left replacing Conor Chaplin with Omari Hutchinson switching to the central role of the three behind striker Kieffer Moore, who came into the XI for George Hirst. All three players who dropped out were on the bench, but neither Harry Clarke nor Ali Al-Hamadi were among the subs. Cameron Humphreys came into the squad as cover for Davis, who limped off at Hull after rolling his ankle. Coventry made two changes from the team that drew 0-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with the previously injured Ben Sheaf coming in for Callum O’Hare, who was on the bench, and Joel Latibeaudiere for the suspended Liam Kitching. The Blues started positively with Hutchinson hitting the first shot of the game in the fifth minute but straight at Coventry keeper Brad Collins. And in the eighth minute they went in front. Hutchinson played a clever ball in behind the left-back for Wes Burns, who cut it back from the byline to Moore on the penalty spot and the Wales international slammed a low shot through keeper Collins and into the net before celebrating his eighth goal for the Blues in front of the already noisy Town fans away to his right. Having gone behind, Coventry looked to get themselves back in it, Massimo Luongo doing well to block a 13th-minute shot from Kasey Palmer just outside the box.

Three minutes later, the Sky Blues broke quickly after Davis had overhit the second of two Town corners on the right and Cameron Burgess did well to cut out a dangerous cross from the right. Coventry went closer in the 20th minute when Sheaf was found breaking towards the area in space by Palmer and his 25-yard shot flew only just wide of Vaclav Hladky’s right post, catching the string attaching the net to the stanchion on its way. Town were giving the ball away too easily and were suddenly under pressure with the home side dominating the ball, Burgess heading a left-wing cross away from summer Blues target Ellis Simms. On 25, Burns was tripped by Palmer as Town broke on the right and spent time on the floor in order to get treatment and slow the game down, also giving the Blues a chance to readjust after a team consultation with manager McKenna on the sideline. However, within a minute of the restart, Coventry won a corner on the right, which was played low to Liam Kelly on the edge of the box by Jay Dasilva but the Scotland international’s strike was blocked by one of numerous Town defenders sliding in and Davis completed the clearance. The Blues continued to struggle to get out of their half and on 32 the Sky Blues came very close to levelling. Milan van Ewilk cut back from the right towards two unmarked Sky Blues players breaking into the box, one of whom, Palmer, hit a low shot which struck skipper Sam Morsy and then Burns on the line before rebounding to Haji Wright to the left of goal. The US international seemed certain to score but somehow Hladky reacted quickly to turn the ball over the bar. It was a fortunate escape for Town, who had hardly been in the game since going in front. Coventry continued to see most of the ball, Josh Eccles cutting back from the right to Simms on the edge of the box but the former Everton striker looped his shot well over. Town had shown little as an attacking force since their goal, but on 43 they worked their way out from the back down the right, Hutchinson brought it forward into the area but his cutback found only Sky Blues players and the danger was cleared. In the final scheduled minute, ahead of an announcement of two added on, Moore played a clever pass for Burns as his fellow Wales international made his way into the area on the right but the ex-Fleetwood man lost his footing. Within a minute, the Blues worked an even better opening, Burns beating a man on the right before crossing deep towards Broadhead, who headed powerfully goalwards but Collins was equal to it. Coventry had one more attempt before the end of the half, Simms shooting well over after taking the ball down the middle and being forced wide by Burgess. There was a roar from the Town support at whistle, but despite the lead, it hadn’t been the most convincing half from the Blues. Town had started brightly and deserved their goal when it came but, as was the case at Hull on Saturday, having gone ahead, the opposition were allowed most of the ball, the Blues were unable to get out of their half and probably should have been pegged back to 1-1, Hladky making a superb save from Wright. However, Town began to look more of a threat in the final few minutes and Broadhead was unfortunate not to score with his opportunity. Ahead at the break, but it promises to be a nervy second 45 minutes for Town fans. Coventry City: Collins, Da Silva, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Kelly (c), Sheaf, Wright, Eccles, Palmer, Simms. Subs: Wilson, Bell, Allen, O’Hare, Bidwell, Godden, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Travis, Taylor, Sarmiento, Chaplin, Jackson, Hirst. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 21:04 - Apr 30

I hope we don't rue that missed chance by Broadhead...should have put the Hull game to bed but didn't hope this is not the same but so far so good. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments