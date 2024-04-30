McKenna: Burns Injury Cramp, Clarke Knee Problem

Tuesday, 30th Apr 2024 23:43 by Kallum Brisset Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Wes Burns and Leif Davis, who were both seen limping during this evening's 2-1 victory at Coventry City, have no big issues while Harry Clarke was unavailable for selection due to a knee problem. Davis, who rolled his ankle during the draw at Hull City on Saturday, was fit to go again while Burns was withdrawn against the Sky Blues with what looked to be a hamstring issue, having only just returned from the same problem. Asked for an update on the pair, McKenna said: "Probably in the physio room! No big issues hopefully with either of them. Wes’s was cramp. Credit to him, credit to the medical team to go again and to perform how he did was massive for him. He had a very big cramp. “Leif has an issue with his ankle that he’s had for a little while, but it’s that stage of the season where it’s about the game ahead of you and Leif, over the last two years, has really grown in his robustness, grown in his character in these sort of situations and he’s determined to get out there and help the team as often as he can.” On the absence of Clarke, McKenna revealed: "Harry was unavailable, he has a little injury to his knee. Hopefully nothing serious, but wasn’t available for the squad." Striker Ali Al-Hamadi was also missing from the matchday squad, however the Blues boss revealed that the Iraq international missed out due to squad size and that he has no issue. "Ali was just a selection decision," McKenna said. "It’s difficult at the moment, we’ve got lots of players fit and available. We have a few defenders and different players with knocks, so we thought we needed to give a little bit of extra cover on the wings and the back half of the pitch today. "He was one of those who missed out alongside some other very good players who are contributing to the group and it’ll be a fresh look at it for Saturday to see what the best squad is to try and get us a result.”

