Blue Action Coach Greeting Ahead of Huddersfield
Wednesday, 1st May 2024 18:32
Town independent supporters group Blue Action are are staging another of their coach greetings ahead of Saturday’s vital home game against Huddersfield Town at Portman Road.
Blue Action similarly called on fans to gather ahead of the 6-0 hammering of Exeter which confirmed promotion from League One last May and the East Anglian derby with Norwich City earlier in this campaign.
Following last night’s brilliant 2-1 win at Coventry, the Blues need only a point from Saturday’s game against the effectively relegated Terriers to return to the Premier League after 22 years away.
Photo: Matchday Images
