Blue Action Coach Greeting Ahead of Huddersfield

Wednesday, 1st May 2024 18:32 Town independent supporters group Blue Action are are staging another of their coach greetings ahead of Saturday’s vital home game against Huddersfield Town at Portman Road. Blue Action similarly called on fans to gather ahead of the 6-0 hammering of Exeter which confirmed promotion from League One last May and the East Anglian derby with Norwich City earlier in this campaign. Following last night’s brilliant 2-1 win at Coventry, the Blues need only a point from Saturday’s game against the effectively relegated Terriers to return to the Premier League after 22 years away.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Nomore4 added 18:40 - May 1

Great stuff….. 0

Edmundo added 18:43 - May 1

The noise from 11am onwards needs to be heard North of the border. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments