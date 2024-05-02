Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
UAE Branch Meeting Up For Huddersfield Clash
Thursday, 2nd May 2024 10:01

The ITFC Supporters Club UAE Branch is meeting up for Saturdayâ€™s crucial end-of-season home game against Huddersfield Town with anyone else in the region invited to join them.

They will have a big screen, commentary and food and drinks at the Media One Hotel Dubai, Garden on 8 bar at 3pm local time for the kick-off at 3.30pm.

As well as Dubai-based fans, there are members of the Branch coming in from other Emirates.

They have a Facebook group here where there are details of a WhatsApp group.


d77sgw added 11:15 - May 2
A bit closer to home (!), any news on a London meet up?
