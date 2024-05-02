UAE Branch Meeting Up For Huddersfield Clash

The ITFC Supporters Club UAE Branch is meeting up for Saturdayâ€™s crucial end-of-season home game against Huddersfield Town with anyone else in the region invited to join them.

They will have a big screen, commentary and food and drinks at the Media One Hotel Dubai, Garden on 8 bar at 3pm local time for the kick-off at 3.30pm.

As well as Dubai-based fans, there are members of the Branch coming in from other Emirates.

They have a Facebook group here where there are details of a WhatsApp group.





Photo: Contributed