UAE Branch Meeting Up For Huddersfield Clash
Thursday, 2nd May 2024 10:01
The ITFC Supporters Club UAE Branch is meeting up for Saturdayâ€™s crucial end-of-season home game against Huddersfield Town with anyone else in the region invited to join them.
They will have a big screen, commentary and food and drinks at the Media One Hotel Dubai, Garden on 8 bar at 3pm local time for the kick-off at 3.30pm.
As well as Dubai-based fans, there are members of the Branch coming in from other Emirates.
They have a Facebook group here where there are details of a WhatsApp group.
Photo: Contributed
