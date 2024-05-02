Evans Departs Pompey

Thursday, 2nd May 2024 11:50 Former Blues midfielder Lee Evans has been released by Portsmouth after a 62-day spell in which he helped Pompey to the League One title. The 29-year-old left Town at the end of January by mutual consent still a few weeks away from fitness following knee surgery earlier in the season. He joined Pompey in March and made two starts and two sub appearances as the Hampshire club topped League One, his second successive promotion from the division and the fourth time he has been involved with a side which has won its way into the Championship during his career. Writing on social media, Evans said: “I would like to thank everyone at Pompey for my time at the club and wish them all the very best for the future. I enjoyed playing my small part in what was a special season for the club. “Massive credit must go to the manager and backroom staff as well as all the players. Also a big thank-you to all the fans for your amazing support. “Being back to full fitness and playing was my personal goal from my time here and that’s what I have achieved, so I am excited to see what the summer brings. Now time to rest up and go again!”

chorltonskylineblue added 12:00 - May 2

That seems bizarre. He'd be a great addition for them in the Championship. Maybe that was the deal when he joined, get a few games under your belt and put yourself in the shop window, but no contract promised? Maybe injury issues are too much of a risk? 1

Lightningboy added 12:15 - May 2

Feel sorry for him with so many injuries.



"If" he could've stayed fit he would've been a great asset here with his passing ability. 0

Teepee added 12:32 - May 2

Can imagine Wrexham will be interested in taking a punt. Still a quality player if he stays fit. 0

Rimsy added 12:42 - May 2

I'm sure a L1 team will take a punt. He's never gonna give anyone a full season, he's just too fragile. Good luck to him though. 0

WeWereZombies added 12:54 - May 2

I know people look to the future and will be careful not to show disrespect to their current club but that is such a modest statement from Evans that I see it as genuine and heartfelt. 0

