Evans Departs Pompey
Thursday, 2nd May 2024 11:50
Former Blues midfielder Lee Evans has been released by Portsmouth after a 62-day spell in which he helped Pompey to the League One title.
The 29-year-old left Town at the end of January by mutual consent still a few weeks away from fitness following knee surgery earlier in the season.
He joined Pompey in March and made two starts and two sub appearances as the Hampshire club topped League One, his second successive promotion from the division and the fourth time he has been involved with a side which has won its way into the Championship during his career.
Writing on social media, Evans said: “I would like to thank everyone at Pompey for my time at the club and wish them all the very best for the future. I enjoyed playing my small part in what was a special season for the club.
“Massive credit must go to the manager and backroom staff as well as all the players. Also a big thank-you to all the fans for your amazing support.
“Being back to full fitness and playing was my personal goal from my time here and that’s what I have achieved, so I am excited to see what the summer brings. Now time to rest up and go again!”
Photo: Matchday Images
