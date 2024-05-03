Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 39 - Paul Cooper

Friday, 3rd May 2024 09:39

This weekâ€™s Lifeâ€™s a Pitch TV with star guest Paul Cooper is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

The FA and UEFA Cup-winning keeper talks about what it was like to play behind Kevin Beattie and Allan Hunter and then the showâ€™s legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, chewing gum, coaching Sylvester Stallone and he and his former teammates give their thoughts on Townâ€™s big weekend game against Huddersfield

Cooper, Butcher and Osman are joined by host Mark Murphy and TWTD's Phil Ham.

