McKenna: We're Going to Assess One or Two in the Morning

Friday, 3rd May 2024 14:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there are a few knocks and niggles in his squad ahead of Saturday’s crucial final day of the season game at home to Huddersfield with one or two set to be assessed in the morning ahead of the match. The Blues need a point from the visit by the all-but-relegated Terriers to return to the Premier League after 22 years away. “We’ve got a quite a few, as you do at this stage of the season, especially coming off two quick games,” McKenna said regarding the fitness of his squad and specifically Wes Burns, who went off with cramp at Coventry on Tuesday, Leif Davis, who turned his ankle at Hull last Saturday and Harry Clarke, who missed the trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena with a knee problem. “We’ve got a few knocks and a few niggles, we’re going to assess one or two in the morning, which can happen when you’ve got a quick turnaround. “We’ve no long-term injuries, no injuries that as we stand here today have immediately ruled anyone out of the squad, but we do have some players who are carrying some issues that might determine their involvement tomorrow or how many minutes they can play. “We’re going to take all those decisions to Saturday morning and make sure the team we go out with has enough freshness and readiness to go and deliver.” The only long-term injury is Janoi Donacien, who recently underwent surgery on an adductor issue.

