Three Trialists in U21s Beaten By Owls

Friday, 3rd May 2024 16:29 A Townâ€™s U21s side featuring three trialists were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at Playford Road this afternoon. The Blues went ahead through Chuks Uzor-Greey in the 46th minute but the Owls hit back with two goals in two minutes through Jay Buchan and Favour Onukwuli on 78 and 79. The Blues included Daniel Carey Evans, who has been with Cambridge Unitedâ€™s youth set-up, at centre-half alongside Aaron Oâ€™Reilly, 19, who is with Aston Villa having previously been with St Patrickâ€™s Athletic in the Republic of Ireland, with whom he has been capped at U15, U16 and U19 levels. Portsmouth youngster Sam Folarin was up front. The Republic of Ireland U18 international was previously with Crystal Palaceâ€™s academy and spent a spell on loan with Isthmian Premier Division Bognor Regis Town in the latter half of this season. Meanwhile, Folarin had been on target for the U18s on Tuesday along with Jamie Mauge as Olly Leeâ€™s side was beaten 6-2 by Charlton at their Sparrows Lane training ground. U21s: Binns, Nkansa-Dwamena, Adebayo, Carey Evans, Oâ€™Reilly (Iorpenda 64), Turner (c), Uzor-Greey, Towler (Domi 78), Folarin (Mauge 78), Okunowo, Nwabueze. Subs: Cullum, Graham-Alexandrou.

Photo: Matchday Images



