McKenna: Squad Focused and Relaxed

Friday, 3rd May 2024 17:46 Town boss Kieran McKenna says his squad remain focused, despite a palpable buzz around the town as well as further afield back in Northern Ireland. A single point from tomorrow’s final home game of the season against Huddersfield Town will send the Blues back into the Premier League after 22 seasons away. Asked whether the buzz around Town and the club was affecting the players, McKenna, pictured above with assistant Martyn Pert, said: “No, they're relaxed and focused. There's been the feeling right the way through the week, right the way through the last month, right away through the season. “We know that we're in a fantastic position through the fantastic work that everybody's done and our goal has just been to play as well as we possibly can for 46 games, and we've done it for 45 games. “We’ve not been perfect, we've had games or moments in games where we've not hit our best level, but that's normal and I think over the course of 45 games so far we've hit a very, very high level and everyone's just focused and looking forward to trying to do that again tomorrow. “Of course, the scale of the game means there'll be a little bit of extra adrenaline in the system and that's normal. It was there on Tuesday night [at Coventry], it was there on Saturday night [at Hull], it'll be there again tomorrow and it's up to us to use that to our benefit to use it as fuel to put in the performance, and I'm sure that's what the group's going to try and do tomorrow. “ Some of the reporters at McKenna’s lunchtime press conference had been at Gusford Community Primary School earlier in the day where club CEO Mark Ashton had met the pupils, almost wholly dressed in blue and white ahead of the game, while businesses around town have also made their affiliation clear ahead of Saturday’s match. But McKenna insists that sort of excitement hasn’t filtered through to those at Playford Road this week.

“Honestly, I don't feel like it's been that different,” he continued. “Of course, you can't change the fact that there's extra interest around the game and there's a massive incentive attached to the result of tomorrow, you can't change that, there's no point stepping away from it, it's something that we have to enjoy and embrace. “We'll use that as a bonus in the performance, but in terms of having to work really, really hard to keep the group focused or to keep them on task and on message, honestly, that's not a big challenge with the group now we've worked together for a good amount of time. “We've been so consistent in how we've worked, how we communicate, how we behave and how we live day-to-day that those habits are pretty ingrained. “By the time the game finished on on Tuesday night, we enjoyed the moments on the pitch with the away supporters, but by the time we were back in the dressing room the players were very much talking about Saturday and preparing and getting ready to deliver our 46th performance of the season. “I think the group is excellent at managing that at this stage, and as a staff, we just try and be really consistent with our messages that have served us well to this point.” Ipswich and Suffolk won’t be the only places that will be blue and white this weekend with McKenna’s parents’ hotel, the Manor House Country Hotel on the banks of Lough Erne near Enniskillen in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, similarly showing its support for the club, while anyone wearing a Town shirt will get a free pint, although his family will all be at the game. “I only just read that, so I didn't know about it, so they hadn't told me,” McKenna laughed. “Ipswich Town have now got a fantastic support in Ireland that's for sure and they've gained many new supporters in County Fermanagh that's certain. “It's fantastic knowing that people are supporting you from not just Ireland, but messages from different clubs you've been at, different people you've come across, you really do feel that support from the wider football community and also from my past, and it'll be the same for all the staff and all the players. “Everyone's on their own journey and everyone's worked hard to get to this point, whether it's a manager, staff member, player, supporter or long-suffering supporter. “We've all been on our journeys to get to this point, to arrive at this season. We’ve all been on our journeys this season and everyone will have plenty of well-wishers behind them tomorrow. “That's lovely to know, it's a great feeling and again adds to the motivation but won't certainly distract from the priority of trying to do our jobs really really well tomorrow.” Asked whether he would be proud to become the latest Northern Irishman to become a Premier League manager, following the likes of Martin O’Neill and Brendan Rodgers, McKenna said: “It would be something to be very proud of. Again, I know my journey and the things I've been through and the people who've helped me along the way, family first and foremost. “So there's no doubt about it, it would be a great achievement and something that I hope to fulfil. “That's what we'll try and do there's again not too much time to dream or think about what-ifs, it's about doing and that's what we've focused on and that's what we'll try and do tomorrow and try and make that become a reality and of course make a lot of people very proud.” The Blues boss says he’s had plenty of people getting in touch this week wishing him well and giving advice. “Lots of text messages. I’ve got people who I’ll certainly ring,” he said. “I did have some good texts before the game on Tuesday that I found useful. I’ll keep those private but so many well-wishers from within the game, you come across so many good people in your journey in football and many of them have been in touch. “I know so many people in the wider football community, even unattached to Ipswich Town and myself, are wishing us well going into Saturday because the journey that we’ve been on because of the challenges that clubs face trying to make this step. “Everyone I think appreciates how difficult it is, so we’ve had some fantastic support and it’s much appreciated.” CEO Mark Ashton and Brett Johnson, one of the Three Lions element of the US ownership, have previously committed to having Town tattoos should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League, but McKenna says he won’t be joining them: “No, no ink on my arm, thank you!”

Photo: Matchday Images



