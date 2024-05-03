Sheeran to Extend Town Sponsorship

Friday, 3rd May 2024 22:25 Ed Sheeran has revealed he has agreed to extend his sponsorship of the Blues into a fourth season but won’t be at Portman Road tomorrow. Framlingham-based pop star Sheeran has sponsored Town’s men’s and women’s shirts since the 2021/22 campaign. The 33-year-old, Town's number 17 shirt, is currently on tour in the US and as a result won’t be at tomorrow’s end-of-season game against Huddersfield at Portman Road when Town could confirm their return to the Premier League. “I’ve signed on to sponsor them next season and if they get into the Prem it’s not going to pay for itself!” Sheeran, who would have been 11 last time the Blues were in the top flight, joked when speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Miami Grand Prix, before outlining the permutations which would see Town promoted ahead of Leeds. “It is a shame to miss the game but I’ve just bumped into a load of Ipswich fans here and we’re all going to meet up and watch it here.” "Tractor boys on tour!" 🚜



Ed Sheeran talks Ipswich's promotion hopes and how he fell in love with F1 🏎 pic.twitter.com/JDiYw5V3z6 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 3, 2024

