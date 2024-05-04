Three Changes For Blues Against Huddersfield
Saturday, 4th May 2024 11:53
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this afternoon’s live-on-Sky game against Huddersfield which could see the Blues confirm promotion to the Premier League.
The Blues need a point from their final-day match against the Terriers to return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.
Local boy Luke Woolfenden returns at the heart of the defence with George Edmundson dropping back to the bench.
Conor Chaplin comes back into side in the central role behind striker George Hirst with Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore also among the subs having started Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Coventry City, along with Ipswich-born Harry Clarke, back from his knee injury.
All-but-relegated Huddersfield make four changes from the team which drew 1-1 with keeper Chris Maxwell, Tom Edwards, Ben Jackson and Ben Wiles all starting.
Young right-back Neo Eccleston is on the bench for the first time along with two keepers, usual first-choice Lee Nicholls and youngster Giosue Bellagambi.
Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Taylor, Jackson, Sarmiento, Broadhead, Moore.
Huddersfield: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik (c), Rudoni, Edwards, Kasumu, Turton, Wiles, Ward, Jackson, Healey. Subs: Nicholls, Bellagambi, Radulovic, Koroma, Spencer, Matos, Jones, Iorpenda, Eccleston. Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Part Two: The Change in Ownership to Gamechanger and the Financial Wash-up by SanityBlue
In Part One I discussed the poor recruiting under Marcus Evans (ME). In this second part I wanted to start by discussing his manager appointments before going onto financial matters.
Part One: The Descent Into The Marcus Evans Eras by SanityBlue
On the 16th of November 2009 I posted a blog: Who Pays If It All Goes Wrong: Town Fans or Marcus Evans?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]