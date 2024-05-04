Three Changes For Blues Against Huddersfield

Saturday, 4th May 2024 11:53 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this afternoon’s live-on-Sky game against Huddersfield which could see the Blues confirm promotion to the Premier League. The Blues need a point from their final-day match against the Terriers to return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years. Local boy Luke Woolfenden returns at the heart of the defence with George Edmundson dropping back to the bench. Conor Chaplin comes back into side in the central role behind striker George Hirst with Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore also among the subs having started Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Coventry City, along with Ipswich-born Harry Clarke, back from his knee injury. All-but-relegated Huddersfield make four changes from the team which drew 1-1 with keeper Chris Maxwell, Tom Edwards, Ben Jackson and Ben Wiles all starting. Young right-back Neo Eccleston is on the bench for the first time along with two keepers, usual first-choice Lee Nicholls and youngster Giosue Bellagambi. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Taylor, Jackson, Sarmiento, Broadhead, Moore. Huddersfield: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik (c), Rudoni, Edwards, Kasumu, Turton, Wiles, Ward, Jackson, Healey. Subs: Nicholls, Bellagambi, Radulovic, Koroma, Spencer, Matos, Jones, Iorpenda, Eccleston. Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



