Bus Parade to Park to Celebrate Promotion
Sunday, 5th May 2024 10:01
Town have announced a bus parade through Ipswich on Bank Holiday Monday, celebrating yesterday’s return to the Premier League with fans encouraged to line the route before assembling in Christchurch Park.
The parade will start at midday on Sir Alf Ramsey Way before concluding in the park, where manager Kieran McKenna and the players will address the crowd.
After passing the stadium, the parade will continue along Sir Alf Ramsey Way, Portman Road, Handford Road and then into Civic Drive before turning into Crown Street and heading along Soane Street and up Bolton Lane.
It will then move into Westerfield Road, arriving in the park at around 1pm.
McKenna and the squad will then address the crowd from a stage, as they did at a similar event to celebrate promotion from League One last season, before an anticipated departure by 1.45pm.
Photo: Matchday Images

