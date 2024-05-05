Tractor Girls Host Billericay in Final Match

Sunday, 5th May 2024 10:12

Ipswich Town Women conclude their season when they host Billericay Town at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls will be looking to maintain their strong end to the campaign and secure fourth place in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division having won their previous three fixtures.

Earlier in the season the Blues beat Billericay 4-2 at home in the FAWNL Cup, before the sides drew 2-2 in Essex in the league.

The game will see former Blues Maddie Biggs and Olivia Smith return to Suffolk but Nia Evans, on loan at Billericay from Town, is ineligible.

Town will be without midfielder Bonnie Horwood due to an ankle injury.





Photo: Matchday Images