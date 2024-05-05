Hutchinson in Team of the Week

Sunday, 5th May 2024 12:38 Town loan star Omari Hutchinson has been named in the final Championship Team of the Week of the season following his display in yesterday’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, which confirmed promotion back to the Premier League. Hutchinson, on loan from Chelsea for the season, netted the Blues’ second goal three minutes after half-time and was named Sky’s Player of the Match. Speaking after the match, Hutchinson was non-committal on making a return to Town on loan next season, but said the spell couldn’t have gone any better. However, in March the Jamaica international said: “It’s going to be a difficult one and I don't know the answer to that, but maybe, I hope so, why not? “Listen, I can't tell you where I'm going to play, we'll see in the summer what's the right move and decision for myself.” Quizzed on whether he’d look to bring back this season's most successful loanees Hutchinson, Jeremy Sarmiento and Kieffer Moore for next season, manager Kieran McKenna said: “For sure, it’s a special group. We’ve had success with that last year, keeping the group together, bringing in someone like George [Hirst] on loan and the way he’s escalated. “Of course, we’ll look at all possibilities, we’ll build a squad as strong as we can but the players we’ve had in on loan this year have been an absolute credit to themselves and have been a really big part of the group.” Hutchinson is contracted to Chelsea until 2025 with reports last week claiming the Stamford Bridge club are set to offer him new terms, while a number of Europe’s bigger clubs are believed to have been keeping an eye on the 20-year-old's progress.

Photo: Matchday Images



Lukeybluey added 12:49 - May 5

I see the transfer rumour mill has started already... linked to a couple of players...Lundstram and Sheaf, but I think we should try get Omari signed up permanently if poss as priority. 0

