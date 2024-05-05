Keeper Hayes and Solihull Lose Play-Off on Penalties

Sunday, 5th May 2024 18:57

Blues keeper Nick Hayes’s loan side Solihull Moors lost on penalties to Bromley in the National League play-off final, the first of two visits to Wembley Stadium.

Following a 2-2 draw, Hayes saved one spot-kick in the shootout but the Ravens won 4-3 to reach the EFL for the first time in their history.

Solihull, who finished fifth in the National League, then won 4-0 away at Barnet in the play-off semi-final, are also at Wembley next Saturday when they take on Gateshead in the final of the FA Trophy, coincidentally having beaten Bromley 2-1 in the semi-final of that competition.

Clacton-born Hayes joined the Moors in December, before having his spell extended to the end of the season in January and has now made 31 appearances.

The 25-year-old former England U17 international, who rejoined the Blues from Hemel Hempstead Town in January 2022 having previously been in the academy at Playford Road, is out of contract with Town this summer.





Photo: Matchday Images