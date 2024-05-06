Huge Crowds Line Streets to Celebrate Promotion

Monday, 6th May 2024 17:03 Huge crowds lined the streets of Ipswich and packed Christchurch Park as the Blues held a Bank Holiday ope-top bus parade to celebrate promotion to the Premier League. The squad made a slow trip from Portman Road to the park in one bus with coaches and other off-field staff in another to the park where a number of them were interviewed by Simon Milton, who himself made a similar trip after the Blues won the Second Division title in 1991/92 to secure a place in the first ever Premier League season. “It’s been unbelievable. What a group we’ve got, what a group, what a club. They’ve done it against all odds. Competed against some good teams this season but managed to do it,” skipper Sam Morsy said, before paying tribute to the fans. “I’ve never really seen support like it before. You’re massive reason we got promoted and we’re going to need you even more next season.” CEO Mark Ashton also gave his thanks to the fans: “What a group of supporters. This town has just blown me away. “We just drove in on the bus and we can’t believe how many people have come out. I just want to say for myself and everyone at the club, thank you so, so much, we love you all.” Luke Woolfenden had a message for one of those who repeatedly expressed his doubts about the Blues’ promotion credentials, a cert Sky Sports co-commentator. Asked if things could get better than winning back-to-back promotions with your hometown club, the central defender responded: “It will get better when we have a moment’s silence for Don Goodman. I think he’ll be absolutely gutted we got promoted. He’s been calling us a crap all season. Put that in your pipe, Don, and have a good weekend mate!” Manager Kieran McKenna added his thanks to supporters: “It’s amazing, it’s a special day. I didn’t expect half of this, I have to say. We’re so, so grateful for the way you’ve come out, so grateful for your support all year. “It means the world to everyone here, everyone on the bus and we’ve seen how much it means to you. It’s incredible and we’re so glad to share this with you.”

Photo: James Ager



PremierBlue added 17:10 - May 6

Love it! 0

Vancouver_Blue added 17:13 - May 6

Living vicariously through social media here in Canada 0

