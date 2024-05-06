Blues Forward Aluko Retires
Monday, 6th May 2024 20:02
Town forward Sone Aluko has hung up his boots at the age of 35, the club has announced.
Aluko joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after leaving Reading.
The Nigeria international made 33 starts and 29 sub appearances during his three seasons with the Blues, scoring four goals, but made only two starts and five appearances from the bench during 2023/24.
Aluko spent much of the season watching games with the analysts and providing insights to manager Kieran McKenna. It’s expected that Hounslow-born Aluko will stay with the Blues in some capacity.
Having come through the youth system at Birmingham, Aluko spent time on loan at Aberdeen and Blackpool before rejoining the Dons on a permanent basis having made one senior sub appearance for the Midlanders.
A spell with Rangers followed, before moves to Hull and Fulham. He joined Reading in August 2017 and had a spell on loan in China with Beijing Renhe.
Prior to joining Town on a free transfer, the seven-times-capped Nigeria international almost joined Derby County following a trial.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 296 bloggers
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Part Two: The Change in Ownership to Gamechanger and the Financial Wash-up by SanityBlue
In Part One I discussed the poor recruiting under Marcus Evans (ME). In this second part I wanted to start by discussing his manager appointments before going onto financial matters.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]