Blues Forward Aluko Retires

Monday, 6th May 2024 20:02 Town forward Sone Aluko has hung up his boots at the age of 35, the club has announced. Aluko joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after leaving Reading. The Nigeria international made 33 starts and 29 sub appearances during his three seasons with the Blues, scoring four goals, but made only two starts and five appearances from the bench during 2023/24. Aluko spent much of the season watching games with the analysts and providing insights to manager Kieran McKenna. It’s expected that Hounslow-born Aluko will stay with the Blues in some capacity. Having come through the youth system at Birmingham, Aluko spent time on loan at Aberdeen and Blackpool before rejoining the Dons on a permanent basis having made one senior sub appearance for the Midlanders. A spell with Rangers followed, before moves to Hull and Fulham. He joined Reading in August 2017 and had a spell on loan in China with Beijing Renhe. Prior to joining Town on a free transfer, the seven-times-capped Nigeria international almost joined Derby County following a trial.



dirtydingusmagee added 20:14 - May 6

Enjoy your retirement Sone 4

CookAshtonJohnson added 20:14 - May 6

Thank you for all you have done for the club, Sone. Your performances are the start of McKenna’s reign at such an age were to behold, hope to see you in a analyst/performance role as you have been with the analyst team in the media suite for some games this season. But what a career this man has had! 3

BlueBoots added 20:31 - May 6

Would have loved him to have been at the club a few years earlier; one legacy he's left at the club is the ridiculous way he can spin out with the ball in tight areas...don't think it's a coincidence that Broadhead, Hutchinson and Sarmiento have improved that part of their game this season :^D



Hopefully stay on in some capacity!



4

shortmarine1969 added 20:32 - May 6

The very best for the future Sone, loved watching you play you skill level is immense, but age catches us all, clearly a big influence in the squad, would love to see him stay in a fitting capacity. This is maybe the only sad thing about our promotion, some of the players who got us here, will fall foul on Thier own efforts and contributions, sincerely hope they all get great contracts at any club they may end up with 3

ArnieM added 20:45 - May 6

Happy Retirement Sone. When one door closes, another always opens! 1

ArmaghBlue added 20:45 - May 6

Thank you for your service on and off the pitch. Enjoy your retirement 1

churchmans81 added 20:46 - May 6

Retiring on a high having played and winning medals in back to back promotion campaigns resulting in ITFC achieving Premier League status. I’d say that’s ’job done’. Thanks for your service, Sone. You’re an unsung hero, but a hero nonetheless!! 1

