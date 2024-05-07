Davis Players' Player of the Year

Tuesday, 7th May 2024 09:39 Leif Davis was named the Town Men’s Players’ Player of the Year at last night’s End-of-Season Dinner at Venue 16. Davis was joined on the stage by his teammates as he accepted the award before briefly singing in the style of Elvis Presley to celebrate. The left-back, who achieved a new Championship record of assists for a defender of 18, had previously been named in the EFL’s Championship Team of the Season. The Women’s Players’ Player of the Year was Sophie Peskett, who also won the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year Award, which had initially been announced at the Middlesbrough match close to the end of the season Skipper Sam Morsy had won that award for the men, while Finley Barbrook had previously been confirmed as the Academy Player of the Year. Joint-top scorers Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead were handed an award, which initially they’ll have to share before a second trophy is obtained, the pair each having netted 13 times in 2023/24. Women’s top scorer Natasha Thomas bagged 25 times to take her overall total with the club to 151. Thomas also picked up the Women’s Goal of the Season award for her strike away against the MK Dons, while it was little surprise that Wes Burns’s trivela against Coventry, which had previously been voted the EFL Goal of the Season, was named Men’s Goal of the Season. The Men’s Young Player of the Year, which is voted on by the coaching staff, went to Omari Hutchinson, who manager Kieran McKenna had joked was what he’d like for his upcoming 38th birthday from CEO Mark Ashton. @fistpumpclarkey #itfc #leifdavis #mrassist #geordietractorboy #ipswichtownfc ♬ original sound - FistpumpClarkey Hutchinson received the award on behalf of sponsors Fleximize from Ipswich-born former Cambridge goalkeeper Danny Potter, who was also a young player at Chelsea. The Women’s Young Player of the Year was 18-year-old Leah Mitchell. Harry Clarke, who was clearly continuing to enjoy the ongoing celebrations, and Kyra Robertson were given the Philip Hope-Cobbled Award, which is given to players who “go above and beyond when representing the club in the community”. Clarke made the most community visits of anyone in the men’s squad, nine, while Robertson showed care and compassion during two hospital visits in two days and also spent time with young supporters before and after the Chatham Town match at Portman Road in March. Around 700 attended the dinner and almost £45,000 was raised for the Ipswich Town Foundation via a raffle and auction with a signed Ed Sheeran guitar, which had sat in the TownTV studio throughout the season, fetching £18,000.

