McKenna Joins in Park Tidy-Up

Tuesday, 7th May 2024 13:17 Town boss Kieran McKenna played his part in helping tidy Christchurch Park this morning following yesterday’s promotion celebration. Tens of thousands of Blues supporters lined the route taken by two open-top buses as they made their way to the park where McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton and members of the team were interviewed by Simon Milton. Inevitably, there was plenty of rubbish left by the crowds with the clean-up under way this morning. Locally-based rubbish removal company Hero Site Solutions Ltd revealed on Facebook that McKenna had joined them to lend a helping hand.

Photo: Matchday Images



TresBonne added 13:21 - May 7

He's not real, is he? 0

FabianMalyon added 13:25 - May 7

TresBonne... He's the only real one. We're all just a dream. 1

MaySixth added 13:28 - May 7

Legend 0

Wooly74 added 13:30 - May 7

Everything about this man and this club at the moment oozes quality, well done Super KM 0

cooper4england added 13:38 - May 7

Seen having a quiet word with Putin later in the afternoon. 0

Rozeeboy74 added 13:39 - May 7

Nothing better to do with his day off. 0

