U18s Beat Millwall at the Den

Tuesday, 7th May 2024 18:50

Town’s U18s beat Millwall 4-2 in their penultimate Professional Development League Two South game of the season at the Den this afternoon.

Alex Graham Alexandrou (pictured), who is leaving to club to move to Florida this summer to start a college football scholarship after 12 years at Playford Road, netted twice and Luke Towler and a trialist once each.

Olly Lee’s side face Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium in their final match of the season on Saturday afternoon (KO 1.30pm).





Photo: Matchday Images