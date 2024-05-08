TWTD Prediction League 2023/24 Winners

Wednesday, 8th May 2024 10:25

The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever during 2023/24 but with sohamblue emerging as the winner by three points.

Congrats to the victor, who takes away £150 in Amazon vouchers having amassed 89 points from the Blues’ 46 Championship games, with aljames set to receive a £100 voucher for finishing second having taken 86.

BlueOx1066 was third - £50 voucher - with 84 points. The full table can be found here.

The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, in the Premier League for the first time since 2001/02.





Photo: Matchday Images