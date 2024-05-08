Town Set New Highest Average Home League Attendance Record

Wednesday, 8th May 2024 11:25 Town’s average home league attendance during 2023/24 was the highest in the club’s history, breaking a 47-year-old record. The Blues’ average crowd at Portman Road as they won promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away was 28,845. The previous best was 26,674 during the 1976/77 First Division (top flight) campaign in which Town finished third in the table and qualified for the UEFA Cup. This is among the facts in the new edition of Dan Botten’s Ipswich Town Miscellany: Blues Trivia, History, Facts and Stats, which is due to be published on August 24th. Dan will also have a new edition of his other book, Ipswich Town: On This Day, which is quoted each week by Blues legend Russell Osman on Life’s a Pitch TV, published the same day. Ipswich Town Miscellany, which features a foreword written by Osman’s long-time central defensive partner Terry Butcher, is full of intriguing anecdotes and incredible stats and facts, like the tale of the striker whose shot cleared the stand and hit a horse ploughing a field and the local Cub Scout pack who made tea in the Portman Road centre circle. Ipswich Town: On This Day, which has a foreword written by Osman, has an entry for every day of the year, from Town's Victorian formation through to the current era under Kieran McKenna and the promotions and relegations, league and cup triumphs, hard-fought derbies and unforgettable European nights along the way. Both books are now available for pre-order via Amazon, Ipswich Town Miscellany here and Ipswich Town: On This Day here.

Photo: Matchday Images



MaySixth added 11:33 - May 8

Can't wait to get these books. 1

runningout added 11:46 - May 8

Fan blooming tastic!! 0

Gilesy added 11:50 - May 8

When you factor in that football in the 70s was a spontaneous thing; you didn't need to plan ahead, and the ground held close to 40000, this is remarkable! 0

monkeymagic added 12:06 - May 8

I believe we averaged nearly 2.5k away, would that be a record too? 0

BlueySwede added 12:07 - May 8

Credit to the fans as well this season, right behind the team from start to finish. These numbers are also so important in regard to what we can do in the transfer market this summer.

COYB! 0

OldFart71 added 12:25 - May 8

I have little doubt providing a regular Premier League status can be achieved and the ground expanded to 35,000-40,000 that the 28,845 average will be smashed. If the ground held more for next season that record would go as the queue for tickets far exceeds the current capacity. I would assume that given the previous development that it may be a couple of seasons before we see further development, but as I have stressed before many aspects of what happened when we went into administration now don't exist. Parachute payments much, much better, a huge backing by Gamechanger and I cannot see us buying players like Serini and George that have no sell on value and cost 2.5 million to get shot of. 0

