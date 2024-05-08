Town Set New Highest Average Home League Attendance Record
Wednesday, 8th May 2024 11:25
Town’s average home league attendance during 2023/24 was the highest in the club’s history, breaking a 47-year-old record.
The Blues’ average crowd at Portman Road as they won promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away was 28,845.
The previous best was 26,674 during the 1976/77 First Division (top flight) campaign in which Town finished third in the table and qualified for the UEFA Cup.
This is among the facts in the new edition of Dan Botten’s Ipswich Town Miscellany: Blues Trivia, History, Facts and Stats, which is due to be published on August 24th.
Dan will also have a new edition of his other book, Ipswich Town: On This Day, which is quoted each week by Blues legend Russell Osman on Life’s a Pitch TV, published the same day.
Ipswich Town Miscellany, which features a foreword written by Osman’s long-time central defensive partner Terry Butcher, is full of intriguing anecdotes and incredible stats and facts, like the tale of the striker whose shot cleared the stand and hit a horse ploughing a field and the local Cub Scout pack who made tea in the Portman Road centre circle.
Ipswich Town: On This Day, which has a foreword written by Osman, has an entry for every day of the year, from Town's Victorian formation through to the current era under Kieran McKenna and the promotions and relegations, league and cup triumphs, hard-fought derbies and unforgettable European nights along the way.
Both books are now available for pre-order via Amazon, Ipswich Town Miscellany here and Ipswich Town: On This Day here.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 296 bloggers
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Part Two: The Change in Ownership to Gamechanger and the Financial Wash-up by SanityBlue
In Part One I discussed the poor recruiting under Marcus Evans (ME). In this second part I wanted to start by discussing his manager appointments before going onto financial matters.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]