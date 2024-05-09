Town Players Party With Sheeran

Thursday, 9th May 2024 09:27

Town’s players continued their promotion celebrations last night when they met up with club sponsor Ed Sheeran.

The Framlingham-based pop star missed Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield which confirmed the Blues’ place in the Premier League as he was at the Miami Grand Prix.

However, he spoke to them via FaceTime in the dressing room afterwards and invited the squad out later in the week.

That meet-up took place last night at Chinnys Sports Bar in Halesworth where the players joined Sheeran to pay musical tribute to manager Kieran McKenna and sing some of Sheeran’s own songs.

Sheeran revealed on Friday that he will be continuing his sponsorship of the Blues in 2024/25.





Photo: Matchday Images