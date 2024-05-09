Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 40 - Jim Magilton

Thursday, 9th May 2024 10:10

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV with star guest Jim Magilton is now available on YouTube.

Magilton heaps praise on Town boss and fellow Northern Irishman Kieran McKenna and the current Blues team, looks forward to next season in the Premier League and recalls his own promotion with Town, the play-off semi-finals and the final, the subsequent celebrations and finishing fifth in the top flight the following season, as well as his current club Cliftonville’s Irish Cup win at the weekend.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by Blues legend Russell Osman and TWTD's Phil Ham.

