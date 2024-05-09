Sky Bet Renew Loyal Fan Nina's Season Ticket

Thursday, 9th May 2024 15:17 Nina Battle, the wife of Gary Battle, who recently lost his battle against a brain tumour, has had her 2024/25 season ticket renewed by Sky Bet. TWTD readers may recall Steve Kirby raising funds so best friend Gary could fulfil one of the entries on his bucket list, watching a Portman Road match from an executive area. More than £3,000 was raised and Gary saw the FA Cup tie against Maidstone from the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, meeting a number of current players as well as Blues legend John Wark. Sadly, that proved to be Gary’s last Town match. Gary died aged 52 on April 5th with Blues supporters paying tribute with a minute’s applause during the game against Middlesbrough. Nina, like Gary a lifelong Town supporter who has been watching the club for more than 40 years, was nominated by the club to receive the reward from Sky Bet through their For The Fans campaign due to her special connection with the Blues. Nina said: “Supporting Ipswich means companionship and friendship. It's really important to me at the moment. I have had a difficult year. I sadly I lost my Gary on 5th April to a brain tumour. “Gary lived, ate and slept Ipswich. It’s always been a roller-coaster of emotions. We've been up, we've been down, I’ve thrown the cushion at the telly. You name it, we've done it. “Now look at us, we’re back where we belong. Twenty-nine thousand fans on average at every game, it’s amazing. I’m amazed and so thankful. Gary would be buzzing!” Sky Bet spokesperson Daniel Sales said: “Our For The Fans campaign is all about rewarding the best of what UK football fan culture has to offer and Nina is a shining example of this. “Her relationship with Ipswich Town and the wider fan community is what makes football so great. We’re delighted to be able to recognise this and cover her season ticket for 2024/25.”



Seb Norton, Town’s supporter engagement executive, added: “Nina Battle is an Ipswich Town fan through and through and is fully deserving of this gesture. “We are incredibly proud of the bond with our supporters and no one represents this better than Nina. After what has been a tough time for her personally, we had no hesitation in recommending her for the special gift from Sky Bet.”

Photo: SkyBet



bucket99 added 16:00 - May 9

That's nice. Sky Bet can easily afford it, but of course that's not the point. Should be a season to remember for her! 0

Zx1988 added 16:01 - May 9

Good PR for SkyBet - doesn't stop them being predatory scum, though. 0

