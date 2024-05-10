Hutchinson Nominated for Goal of the Month
Friday, 10th May 2024 10:59
Loanee forward Omari Hutchinson has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for April for his first goal against Hull City last month.
The 20-year-old netted two stunning strikes as the Blues drew 3-3 with the then-play-off-chasing Tigers to edge closer to automatic promotion but was his first goal which caught the eye of the judges.
Hutchinson is up against Ryan Longman of Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass and Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for the award.
You can vote here until 5pm on Monday 13th May with the winner announced on Friday 17th May.
Photo: Matchday Images
