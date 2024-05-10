Goodman: I've Been Nothing But Complimentary About Ipswich

Friday, 10th May 2024 22:32 Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has defended himself following Blues defender Luke Woolfenden’s claim the former Wolves striker would have been disappointed by Town’s promotion to the Premier League. Speaking during Monday’s promotion parade in the park, Woolfenden was asked whether things could get any better than that. “It will get better when we have a moment’s silence for Don Goodman,” the centre-half responded. “I think he’ll be absolutely gutted we got promoted. He’s been calling us a crap all season. Put that in your pipe, Don, and have a good weekend mate!” Woolfenden made similar comments live on Sky’s coverage of the parade, which Goodman was made aware of by a colleague. “Paul Gilmore, the Sky reporter, called me to warn that it happened and had gone out unedited on Sky News when it wasn't supposed to,” Goodman told OLBG. “It was really kind of Paul but I was very surprised, to be honest. “I've been nothing but complimentary about Ipswich Town from the moment they beat Sunderland on the opening day up until their promotion was confirmed.

“It just seems like Luke Woolfenden has a problem with me rather than anyone else at the club. I'm going to be a grown-up about it, but unfortunately Luke has been a little immature. “The only other thing I can think of that Luke may have taken personally was my observation reference what it usually takes from a defensive perspective to get into the top two of the Championship. “They had conceded a lot of goals compared to the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United and it's a fact that across the last 10 years and 20 automatically-promoted teams, there has not been a side which has conceded more than Ipswich's 57 goals. That is a fact. “I can only imagine being a defender, that's where Luke has taken it personally. I genuinely can't think of anything else.” Goodman, who was targeted by George Burley during his time as a player at Wolves in the late 1990s, continued: “'Perhaps it was me saying before the derby game that Norwich could beat Ipswich at Carrow Road if they ‘brought their A-game’. I then got dog's abuse while walking through Ipswich fans at Carrow Road and that wasn't pleasant. “All for saying what to most football fans, with Norwich being at home, something that probably made sense. “To have hundreds of people booing you, calling your names, a few getting in your face, being very personable and making horrible comments, was not pleasant. “If Luke can find any footage where, quoting him, I've called them ‘crap all season’ he needs to dig it out and show me. In fact, I don't think I would have kept my job with Sky Sports if I was calling Ipswich ‘crap all season’. “I don't know what Luke has heard or seen but I feel really sad that on the biggest and best day of his footballing life, he's thinking about me. Go and celebrate with your friends and family, you have just achieved the most incredible thing. Unfortunately, I feel sad that Luke has got me on his brain even though I've praised them all season long. “If someone wants to call me out in such a public way in front of thousands of fans, I need to address it. There's no bitterness in the slightest from me and I genuinely wish them all the best next season. I have nothing but admiration for everyone at the football club.” Reflecting on how Town might approach their first season back in the Premier League, Goodman added: “It surprises me that, and I'm not talking about Ipswich Town, but promoted teams in general tend to spend large amounts of their money on strikers, number 10s and wide players. “The first area promoted teams should look to solidify is the defence. It's important that nobody takes this as a dig at Ipswich. “Sheffield United have conceded 100 goals. Luton have conceded 78 and Burnley 74. There is no team anywhere close to those numbers and there are several players in those teams who were defending successfully last season. “Anyone with half a brain can understand why that is the case. The teams promoted to the Premier League will be up against most of the best attackers in the world.”

Photo: Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments