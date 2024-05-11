U18s Beaten in Final Game

Saturday, 11th May 2024 17:01 Town’s U18s were defeated 3-1 by Peterborough United at London Road in their final Professional Development League Two South match of the season this afternoon. Luke Towler netted for the side coached by Olly Lee from the spot two minutes before half-time, Afi Adebayo having been fouled. The young Blues end the season seventh in Professional Development League Two South.

Photo: Action Images



Edmundo added 17:31 - May 11

Will the U18 s go int[ a Premier League version next season? 0

jonwillpott added 18:16 - May 11

@ Eddmundo....only when we achieve Category 1 Academy status which Mark has indicated we will be applying for in the near future. May not happen for this next season though as it could be dependent on the planned changes at the training ground as well!! Just wait for Mark to make his statement to the supporters shortly. 0

