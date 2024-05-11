U18s Beaten in Final Game
Saturday, 11th May 2024 17:01
Town’s U18s were defeated 3-1 by Peterborough United at London Road in their final Professional Development League Two South match of the season this afternoon.
Luke Towler netted for the side coached by Olly Lee from the spot two minutes before half-time, Afi Adebayo having been fouled.
The young Blues end the season seventh in Professional Development League Two South.
Photo: Action Images
|
