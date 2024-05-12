Hayes Suffers Second Wembley Heartbreak

Sunday, 12th May 2024 09:47

Blues keeper Nick Hayes suffered Wembley heartache for the second time in six days yesterday as his loan side Solihull Moors were beaten on penalties by Gateshead in the FA Trophy final.

Last week, the Moors were beaten 4-3 in a shootout by Bromley in the National League play-off final, the game having ended 2-2, as the Kent side secured a place in League Two.

Having saved one spot-kick last week, Hayes stopped three in this week’s shootout but his side were beaten 5-4, the game itself also having ended 2-2.

Clacton-born Hayes joined the Moors in December, before having his spell extended to the end of the season in January and made 32 appearances.

The 25-year-old former England U17 international, who rejoined the Blues from Hemel Hempstead Town in January 2022 having previously been in the academy at Playford Road, is out of contract with Town this summer.





Photo: Sipa USA