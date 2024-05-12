Ndaba's Loan Side Killie Qualify For Europe

Sunday, 12th May 2024 10:07

Blues central defender Corrie Ndaba helped Kilmarnock to confirm their place in next season’s Europa League second qualifying round via a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren yesterday.

The result meant that the Buddies can no longer catch Killie in fourth place, sealing the Rugby Park club’s place in Europe next season with two games to go.

Republic of Ireland U19 call-up Ndaba has enjoyed an impressive season in Scotland, making 25 starts and 10 sub appearances, largely at left-back.

The 24-year-old, who has previously had spells out on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford, Ayr United, Salford, Burton and Fleetwood, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season.

Dubliner Ndaba has made four senior starts and one sub appearance for Town but is still to make his league debut for the club.





Photo: SIPA USA