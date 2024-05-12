Tractor Girls Trio Collect Awards

Sunday, 12th May 2024 16:20

Tractor Girls trio Sophie Peskett, Natasha Thomas and Nina Meollo collected their honours at this afternoon’s FA Women’s National League Awards at the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Winger Peskett won the FAWNL Southern Premier Division Player of the Year gong and striker Thomas picked up the FAWNL Southern Premier Division Golden Boot having netted 25 times to take her overall total for the club to 151.







Photo: ITFC Women