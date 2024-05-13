Al-Hamadi Set For Surgery

Monday, 13th May 2024 15:04 Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi is set to undergo surgery on his long-standing adductor injury when he returns from his post-season holiday, TWTD understands. Al-Hamadi, who joined Town from AFC Wimbledon in January, has been managing the problem throughout his time with the Blues and pulled out of Iraq’s March internationals as a result. The 22-year-old travelled to Dubai along with skipper Sam Morsy following last week’s promotion celebrations, while other members of the squad have been in Las Vegas. Speaking following Al-Hamadi asking to be left out of the Iraq squad, manager Kieran McKenna said: “From a physical point of view he’s doing OK. He’s got an ongoing issue in his adductor region that needs management, so he’s under constant treatment and medication and it’s something that will need to be reviewed again at the end of the season. “He will be available for the weekend. He needs to have some treatments over the next two weeks over the international break, then that will hopefully have him available for the Blackburn game and for the last eight games. But it is an issue that’s going to have to be managed through to the end of the season.” Al-Hamadi will become the second Town player to have had an adductor operation in recent weeks, defender Janoi Donacien having gone under the knife towards the end of the season. Elsewhere, former Blues pair Bailey Clements and Harley Curtis have been released by Paul Cook’s Chesterfield after the Spireites, where Kieron Dyer and Gary Roberts are coaches, won the National League and a place in League Two next season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 15:07 - May 13

Hopefully, he will make a full recovery & won't be another Panutche Camara. 2

Pilgrimblue added 15:16 - May 13

Surely he should have surgery first then go on hols! -1

MickMillsTash added 15:23 - May 13

Could our pre-season tour be to Iraq? would certainly bond the squad

Or, and this probably makes more sense, when we re sign the Mauritian Messi Kevin Bru- a pre-season in Mauritius? 0

virginblue added 15:41 - May 13

Is someone really suggesting that a player who has to be available from August to May should have their holiday delayed (and doubtlessly impacted) to have surgery. 1

Edmundo added 15:50 - May 13

No rushing back. He needs to get this right at his age to prevent ongoing issues. Especially at the level we are at now. Expect him to play a part in cup matches around Christmas, then we'll see if he needs a loan to sharpen up. 0

