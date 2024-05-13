Clarke Undergoes Achilles Surgery
Monday, 13th May 2024 22:17
Blues right-back Harry Clarke has revealed he has undergone surgery on the Achilles injury he has been managing for the last two seasons.
The 23-year-old posted on social media: “As the people closest to me know, the last two seasons I’ve struggled with some pretty bad Achilles issues.
“I can’t thank Dr Calder for doing what seems to be a successful operation on such short notice. Road to recovery and to the Premier League starts now.”
