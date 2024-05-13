Clarke Undergoes Achilles Surgery

Monday, 13th May 2024 22:17 Blues right-back Harry Clarke has revealed he has undergone surgery on the Achilles injury he has been managing for the last two seasons. The 23-year-old posted on social media: “As the people closest to me know, the last two seasons I’ve struggled with some pretty bad Achilles issues. “I can’t thank Dr Calder for doing what seems to be a successful operation on such short notice. Road to recovery and to the Premier League starts now.” As the people closest to me know, the last two seasons I’ve struggled with some pretty bad Achilles issues.



I can’t thank Dr. Calder for doing what seems to be a successful operation on such short notice.



Road to recovery and to The Premier League starts now 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/djNl5nUVjL — Harry Clarke (@HarryyClarke6) May 13, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



