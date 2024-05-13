McKenna With Southgate at Villa
Monday, 13th May 2024 23:27
Town boss Kieran McKenna was pictured with England manager Gareth Southgate at this evening’s 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park this evening.
McKenna, who was presumably getting in some early scouting ahead of next season’s Premier League campaign, and Southgate were spotted sitting behind Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.
Photo: Reuters
