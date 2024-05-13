Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna With Southgate at Villa
Monday, 13th May 2024 23:27

Town boss Kieran McKenna was pictured with England manager Gareth Southgate at this evening’s 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park this evening.

McKenna, who was presumably getting in some early scouting ahead of next season’s Premier League campaign, and Southgate were spotted sitting behind Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.


Photo: Reuters



tractorboy12341234 added 23:40 - May 13
cue multiple assists from davis at the euros! ;)
