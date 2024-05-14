Al-Hamadi Undergoes Op

Tuesday, 14th May 2024 19:54 Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi successfully underwent surgery on his adductor injury earlier today. TWTD reported that the 22-year-old would under go the operation once he had returned from his post-season break in Dubai. Now the former AFC Wimbledon man has returned, Iraq Football reports that he has had the surgery and will be ready to return in five weeks’ time. The injury had hampered Al-Hamadi, who joined the Blues from the Wombles in January, throughout his time with Town and led to him asking to be left out of the Iraq squad for their March internationals. Speaking at that time, manager Kieran McKenna said: “From a physical point of view he’s doing OK. He’s got an ongoing issue in his adductor region that needs management, so he’s under constant treatment and medication and it’s something that will need to be reviewed again at the end of the season. “He will be available for the weekend. He needs to have some treatments over the next two weeks over the international break, then that will hopefully have him available for the Blackburn game and for the last eight games. But it is an issue that’s going to have to be managed through to the end of the season.” Al-Hamadi is the second Town player to have had an adductor operation in recent weeks, defender Janoi Donacien having gone under the knife towards the end of the season, while right-back Harry Clarke underwent achilles surgery yesterday. Ali Al-Hamadi has successfully undergone an operation today after sustaining an adductor muscle injury earlier this season.



The Ipswich Town #itfc striker is expected to be back on the field in 5 weeks.



Wishing you a speedy recovery! @alikalhamadi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6LWTMYWTou — Iraq Football 🇮🇶⚽️ (@IraqFootball_EN) May 14, 2024

Photo: TWTD



MK1 added 20:10 - May 14

This is great news. I reckon his rawness will be a massive advantage to us next season. See him being an important part of the matchday squad for us. Get well soon Ali. 1

rfretwell added 20:18 - May 14

Mk1 his rawness will be a massive advantage in the Premier League?!? He'll to well to start many games at all imho.

2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 20:40 - May 14

He doesn't need to start, off the bench is his strength at the moment.

0

Suffolkboy added 21:04 - May 14

It’s OFF season folks — except for the permanent naysayers and doom mongers !

Most of us simply wish AH the best of recoveries and a frightenly good start to the next !

COYB 0

Len_Brennan added 21:16 - May 14

A good Championship loan next season would be the best thing for Ali; he'll need plenty of minutes to continue his development. 0

