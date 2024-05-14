Al-Hamadi Undergoes Op
Tuesday, 14th May 2024 19:54
Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi successfully underwent surgery on his adductor injury earlier today.
TWTD reported that the 22-year-old would under go the operation once he had returned from his post-season break in Dubai.
Now the former AFC Wimbledon man has returned, Iraq Football reports that he has had the surgery and will be ready to return in five weeks’ time.
The injury had hampered Al-Hamadi, who joined the Blues from the Wombles in January, throughout his time with Town and led to him asking to be left out of the Iraq squad for their March internationals.
Speaking at that time, manager Kieran McKenna said: “From a physical point of view he’s doing OK. He’s got an ongoing issue in his adductor region that needs management, so he’s under constant treatment and medication and it’s something that will need to be reviewed again at the end of the season.
“He will be available for the weekend. He needs to have some treatments over the next two weeks over the international break, then that will hopefully have him available for the Blackburn game and for the last eight games. But it is an issue that’s going to have to be managed through to the end of the season.”
Al-Hamadi is the second Town player to have had an adductor operation in recent weeks, defender Janoi Donacien having gone under the knife towards the end of the season, while right-back Harry Clarke underwent achilles surgery yesterday.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Part Two: The Change in Ownership to Gamechanger and the Financial Wash-up by SanityBlue
In Part One I discussed the poor recruiting under Marcus Evans (ME). In this second part I wanted to start by discussing his manager appointments before going onto financial matters.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]