Hutchinson: Ipswich Town Will Always Have a Place in My Heart

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 20:40 Departing Blues loanee Omari Hutchinson says Town will always have a place in his heart following his outstanding season-long spell at Portman Road from Chelsea. The 20-year-old scored 11 goals and recorded five assists during his first full senior season. He is now understood to be back at Stamford Bridge with his parent club, who have him contracted for another season with an option for a further campaign, keen to take a look at him in training and talk about his future before the summer break. Reflecting on the season just gone and helping Town to promotion to the Premier League, the Jamaica international wrote on Instagram: “I want to reflect on how special this year has been for me. Since arriving at the club you have all made me feel welcome and loved. “Thanks to my amazing teammates who I now call brothers, helped me from the first day I entered that changing room. “Also [I’d] like to thank the special people behind the scenes who treated me like one of their own. To all the coaching staff that helped develop me into the player I am today, thank you. “Most importantly, a massive thank you to Kieran McKenna for trusting and believing in my ability. You brought out the best of me and I will always be grateful for that. Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart💙” Town manager McKenna and chief executive Mark Ashton have both said they are keen to bring Hutchinson back to Portman Road next season, but with the Blues still finalising their transfer plans and with the summer potentially one of flux for the former Arsenal youngster. Big clubs throughout Europe are understood to have kept an eye on him during his time with the Blues and Chelsea, who are believed to need to sell players to stay within Financial Fair Play limits, perhaps looking to sell a player they rate at around £20 million, while Town aren’t the only ones keen to sign him on loan for next season. Hutchinson himself has said he’d be keen to return to the Blues but admitted he didn’t know what would happen over the summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omari Hutchinson (@omarihutchinson10)

Photo: Matchday Images



90z added 20:49 - May 15

Would be great to have him for another season on loan. McKenna knows how to get the best out of him! Still young and alot to learn. 1

SuperBlue69 added 20:51 - May 15

Respect and humility…These are the qualities that underpin success 1

Kilterums added 20:53 - May 15

Kinda sounds like he know's he's moving on. 0

Ansty added 20:56 - May 15

Good luck to you son, i think you are gonna make it to the top. 0

Help added 21:00 - May 15

Never fall in love with a loan player, my goodness how deep have we all fallen in love with Omari 2

pennblue added 21:01 - May 15

Great lad, could do a lot worse than coming back here. Still young and he can grow here without too much pressure, he will need to develop further to be as effective in the prem, he will get time here. 1

Bradleyblue89 added 21:16 - May 15

It feels like a thank you and goodbye. If so I'm conflicted between wanting him to go somewhere else and it not to work out then get him back, and being grateful for what he did for us in such a short time and rooting for him to become world class. 0

Bramidan added 21:26 - May 15

Well that’s football, big clubs hoover up all the young players and then farm them out.

No reserve sides, just a squad of players. Trawl all the youngsters to stop anybody else having them and just loan them out, because at that moment in time they are superfluous.

It stinks. 0

