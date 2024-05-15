Hutchinson: Ipswich Town Will Always Have a Place in My Heart
Wednesday, 15th May 2024 20:40
Departing Blues loanee Omari Hutchinson says Town will always have a place in his heart following his outstanding season-long spell at Portman Road from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old scored 11 goals and recorded five assists during his first full senior season. He is now understood to be back at Stamford Bridge with his parent club, who have him contracted for another season with an option for a further campaign, keen to take a look at him in training and talk about his future before the summer break.
Reflecting on the season just gone and helping Town to promotion to the Premier League, the Jamaica international wrote on Instagram: “I want to reflect on how special this year has been for me. Since arriving at the club you have all made me feel welcome and loved.
“Thanks to my amazing teammates who I now call brothers, helped me from the first day I entered that changing room.
“Also [I’d] like to thank the special people behind the scenes who treated me like one of their own. To all the coaching staff that helped develop me into the player I am today, thank you.
“Most importantly, a massive thank you to Kieran McKenna for trusting and believing in my ability. You brought out the best of me and I will always be grateful for that. Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart💙”
Town manager McKenna and chief executive Mark Ashton have both said they are keen to bring Hutchinson back to Portman Road next season, but with the Blues still finalising their transfer plans and with the summer potentially one of flux for the former Arsenal youngster.
Big clubs throughout Europe are understood to have kept an eye on him during his time with the Blues and Chelsea, who are believed to need to sell players to stay within Financial Fair Play limits, perhaps looking to sell a player they rate at around £20 million, while Town aren’t the only ones keen to sign him on loan for next season.
Hutchinson himself has said he’d be keen to return to the Blues but admitted he didn’t know what would happen over the summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Form thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]