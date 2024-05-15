Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 42 - End-of-Season Awards

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 21:55

The inaugural Life’s a Pitch TV End-of-Season Awards, filmed in front of a live audience on Monday at Venue 16, is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

Mark Murphy hosted and was joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham among others to pass judgement on the heroes of Town's brilliant season.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Photo: Life's a Pitch TV