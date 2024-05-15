Premier League Clubs to Vote on Scrapping VAR
Wednesday, 15th May 2024 22:12
Premier League clubs are set to vote on scrapping VAR this summer.
The 20 clubs will meet in Harrogate on June 6th for their AGM where they will vote on a resolution proposed by Wolves which requires the support of 14 in order to be passed.
Wolves, who have been on the end of a number of controversial decisions this season, said in a statement: “The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart.
“However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.
“The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors.
“There is no blame to be placed - we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football - and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.
“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.
“Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”
A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month.
“Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders' meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.
“However, the League fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited], to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”
If Wolves are unsuccessful with their proposal, the Blues would be required to install VAR infrastructure at Portman Road, one of a number of improvements and changes clubs are required to make to their grounds following promotion to the top flight.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Form thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]