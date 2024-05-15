Premier League Clubs to Vote on Scrapping VAR

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 22:12 Premier League clubs are set to vote on scrapping VAR this summer. The 20 clubs will meet in Harrogate on June 6th for their AGM where they will vote on a resolution proposed by Wolves which requires the support of 14 in order to be passed. Wolves, who have been on the end of a number of controversial decisions this season, said in a statement: “The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart. “However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand. “The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors. “There is no blame to be placed - we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football - and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success. “However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. “Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.” A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month. “Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders' meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR. “However, the League fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited], to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.” If Wolves are unsuccessful with their proposal, the Blues would be required to install VAR infrastructure at Portman Road, one of a number of improvements and changes clubs are required to make to their grounds following promotion to the top flight.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Edmundo added 22:46 - May 15

Happy days if they vote to scrap it just as we are promoted. Absolutely ruins a game. Separates "elite" football from the normal football that is played everywhere else apart from the Prem (and internationals). VAR is utter tripe run by to$$ers 2

Mark added 22:46 - May 15

They have had five seasons to get VAR right, and it is awful. I won't be able to fully celebrate Ipswich goals next season for fear VAR will disallow them due to a technicality after two or three minutes of forensic analysis. We should limit technology to instant decision making, such as whether the ball crossed the goal line. 2

