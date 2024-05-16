Town Trio Nominated For PFA Fans' Award
Thursday, 16th May 2024 13:07
Town trio Sam Morsy, Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson have been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award.
The Blues are the only club to have had three players nominated for the gong with Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leeds pair Ethan Ampadu and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds, Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers the other nominees.
Davis has already been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and won Town’s Players’ Player of the Year, Morsy the Blues’ Player of the Year and Hutchinson, who has returned to parent club Chelsea, the club’s Young Player of the Year.
Fans can cast their votes here with the poll closing at 11.59pm on Sunday 19th May.
Photo: Matchday Images
