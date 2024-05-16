Town Trio Nominated For PFA Fans' Award

Thursday, 16th May 2024 13:07 Town trio Sam Morsy, Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson have been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award. The Blues are the only club to have had three players nominated for the gong with Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leeds pair Ethan Ampadu and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds, Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers the other nominees. Davis has already been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and won Town’s Players’ Player of the Year, Morsy the Blues’ Player of the Year and Hutchinson, who has returned to parent club Chelsea, the club’s Young Player of the Year. Fans can cast their votes here with the poll closing at 11.59pm on Sunday 19th May.

Photo: Matchday Images



weepingx2018 added 13:27 - May 16

Voted for Sam! Nearly went Omari but without Skip we'd not be where we are now. 3

jayceee added 13:34 - May 16

I think we've a disadvantage of having our vote split amongst 3 nominees! Although, perhaps it's against the spirit of the vote, and I guess the majority of votes have no horse(s) in the race? Anyway - my vote went to Leif. 2

carlisleaway added 13:44 - May 16

Voted for the Egyptian King 0

SpiritOfJohn added 13:47 - May 16

Had to cast my vote for Captain Fantastic. Sorry Leif. 0

trncbluearmy added 14:01 - May 16

Sam for me, but could so easily have been Hutch or Leif, feel quite guilty!



COYB 0

Alphawhiskey added 14:40 - May 16

Morsy for me. And I firmly believe he will do us proud in the Prem too.

Best captain since Holland... 0

