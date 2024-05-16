CEO Ashton Makes Good on Town Tattoo Promise
Thursday, 16th May 2024 13:38
Town CEO Mark Ashton has made good on his promise to have the Town Suffolk Punch tattooed on his wrist should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League.
Ashton already had a tattoo of the logo of the Lentonbrook Foundation, which he established last year, and, speaking to Life’s a Pitch TV in December, vowed that the horse would be added if Town made the top flight.
“I also had a conversation with the family and have an agreement with the family,” he said. “When - when - we get promoted, the horse is going on that wrist. And you can hold me to that.”
Now, in the first instalment of a two-part interview with TownTV, Ashton revealed that that promise has been kept.
“I did say it would be done,” he said. “This is my tip of the cap to the fanbase, the town, the Suffolk community.
“Three years ago, I felt this community really took me in and has looked after me all the way through. So wherever I go, whatever I do, that’s my tip of the cap and thank-you.”
Brett Johnson, one of the Three Lions wing of the US ownership, made a similar promise in 2021 following the takeover but so far with no photographic evidence that he has fulfilled his commitment.
Photo: TownTV
