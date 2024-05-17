Ashton: Sheeran a Really Special Man

Friday, 17th May 2024 09:45 Town CEO Mark Ashton says club sponsor Ed Sheeran is a “really special man”, who “passionately cares about his local football club”. Sheeran, 33, who last week celebrated promotion with the Blues squad at Chinny's Sports Bar in Halesworth, recently announced that he is extending his sponsorship of the Blues into a fourth season. “It’s something else which is really special,” Ashton told TownTV. “He’s a really special man, who genuinely cares about his local football club and his local community and asks for so little in return. “Sponsors the club, had sponsored the club at a top level in League One, had sponsored it at top financial level in the Championship and will sponsor it at a top financial level in the Premier League. Can’t thank him enough, he’s family. “The players have had the chance to spend some time with him, I’m sure the fans have seen that on socials. “A world superstar, who passionately cares about his local football club. Just brilliant.” Meanwhile, Sheeran remains the richest young musician in the UK and richest person under 40 in the East of England, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, which estimates his wealth at £340 million having paid himself £62 million for the first half of his Mathematics tour.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments