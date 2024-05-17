Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
New Robson Play at Eastern Angles
Friday, 17th May 2024 14:27

Eastern Angles is staging a reading of a new play, Bobby Robson Saved My Life, as part of its Play, Pizza & Pints platform on Wednesday 29th May at the Sir John Mills Theatre.

Bobby Robson Saved My Life, written by Tom Kelly, explores the life-changing impact that one person can have on another, often without them ever knowing it.

Play, Pizza & Pints is Eastern Angles’ new platform for showcasing some of the best new writing from emerging playwrights across East Anglia and the wider UK. Each event will feature a rehearsed reading of a new play performed by professional actors.

For writers, it’s a chance to hear their work performed in front of a live audience, while for audiences it’s a new play, a slice of pizza and an alcoholic or soft drink for the price of a £10 ticket.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024