New Robson Play at Eastern Angles

Friday, 17th May 2024 14:27

Eastern Angles is staging a reading of a new play, Bobby Robson Saved My Life, as part of its Play, Pizza & Pints platform on Wednesday 29th May at the Sir John Mills Theatre.

Bobby Robson Saved My Life, written by Tom Kelly, explores the life-changing impact that one person can have on another, often without them ever knowing it.

Play, Pizza & Pints is Eastern Angles’ new platform for showcasing some of the best new writing from emerging playwrights across East Anglia and the wider UK. Each event will feature a rehearsed reading of a new play performed by professional actors.

For writers, it’s a chance to hear their work performed in front of a live audience, while for audiences it’s a new play, a slice of pizza and an alcoholic or soft drink for the price of a £10 ticket.





Photo: Action Images