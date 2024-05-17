Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Youngster Nkansa-Dwamena Off to US
Friday, 17th May 2024 22:26

Blues U21s right-back Nick Nkansa-Dwamena is to start a college football scholarship at the University of Tulsa this summer.

The 18-year-old joined Town shortly before starting his two-year scholarship in the summer of 2022 having previously been with West Ham’s youth set-up. In March, he spent time on trial with QPR alongside Blues teammate Henry Curtis.

As previously reported, fellow U21 Alex Graham Alexandrou is also off to the States this summer to start a scholarship in Florida after 12 years at Playford Road.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024