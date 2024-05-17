Youngster Nkansa-Dwamena Off to US

Friday, 17th May 2024 22:26

Blues U21s right-back Nick Nkansa-Dwamena is to start a college football scholarship at the University of Tulsa this summer.

The 18-year-old joined Town shortly before starting his two-year scholarship in the summer of 2022 having previously been with West Ham’s youth set-up. In March, he spent time on trial with QPR alongside Blues teammate Henry Curtis.

As previously reported, fellow U21 Alex Graham Alexandrou is also off to the States this summer to start a scholarship in Florida after 12 years at Playford Road.





Photo: TWTD