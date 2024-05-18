McKenna Bookies' Favourite For Brighton Job
Saturday, 18th May 2024 17:36
Confirmation from Brighton and Hove Albion that manager Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving at the end of the season has renewed speculation linking Kieran McKenna with the Seagulls and the Blues boss has emerged as the bookmakers’ early favourite for the job.
De Zerbi’s exit had been expected with McKenna long having been viewed as among the managers who would be in the Seagulls’ thoughts as his replacement.
At lunchtime, Brighton announced that tomorrow’s game against Manchester United would be De Zerbi’s final match in charge with various sources subsequently reporting that the Town boss will be a leading contender to take over.
Since the announcement, bookies have named McKenna as a 13/8 favourite to become the new manager at the Amex.
Earlier in the week, McKenna was linked with Manchester United, where he was previously U18s coach and on the first-team coaching staff, but with the story appearing little more than speculation.
Previously, McKenna is understood to have been spoken to by Crystal Palace before they appointed Oliver Glasner their new manager in February, while West Ham had also been linked prior to Julen Lopetegui emerging as their successor to David Moyes.
Asked about other clubs showing interest in the Northern Irishman by Sky News yesterday, Blues CEO Mark Ashton responded: “Those are challenges that success will always bring. I’d certainly rather have the challenges of success than the challenges of failure.
“But Kieran’s been great. He signed a new long-term contract last summer and he’s been in the office, he hasn’t had a day off, he’s been working by my side tirelessly on recruitment and planning and analysis and tactics for next season.”
Asked if there are any plans to add to Portman Road’s statues of managers in McKenna’s honour, Ashton smiled: “Good question. I think if we have a good Premier League season, we better get building now.
“He’s been key to us, not only is his tactical and technical ability quite incredible but his values and the way he treats people and the way we work as a team has been key and I’m sure Kieran will be excited about pitting his wits against the best coaches in the world.”
Quizzed about potential interest from other clubs and whether his job at Town isn’t done for him yet following the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield which secured the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League earlier this month, McKenna said: “No, I love it here, it’s a fantastic club, I’m so proud to be the manager of this football club and I’ve worked so hard at it every day, so I give so much of myself and [so have] the people around me for the last couple of years. I’m just so focused on enjoying that journey.
“That sort of speculation’s been there for the last two years, to be honest, and I’ve shown loyalty to the club through that and I’m really pleased that I’ve stuck with it and achieved what we’ve achieved. There’s some big and exciting steps to come for the football club.”
McKenna, who was spotted at Stansted Airport this morning, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027 with Town previously reported to have included a £4 million release clause in the deal the 38-year-old signed last summer.
Photo: TWTD
