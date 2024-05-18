Leigh and Edwards Win Second League One Promotion

Saturday, 18th May 2024 20:07 Former Town pair Greg Leigh and Kyle Edwards won promotion from League One for the second season running after their current club Oxford United defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the play-off final at Wembley this afternoon. Having helped the Blues to second in the table last season, Leigh, who joined the U’s in August, came on as an 87th-minute sub during today's game in which Josh Murphy netted twice in the first half. Edwards, who signed on a permanent basis in January having been on loan in the first half of the campaign, wasn’t in today’s squad having previously been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. Left-back Leigh made 24 League One starts and seven sub appearances this season, scoring six times. Prior to his move to the U’s, he had made a sub appearance in the Blues’ opening Championship victory over Sunderland and a start in the Carabao Cup win against Bristol Rovers. Winger Edwards made three starts and came off the bench twice in an injury-hit season at the Kassam Stadium, finding the net once. Oxford, who are back in the second tier for the first time in 25 years, were managed by former Blues reserves midfielder and academy coach Liam Manning until November when he moved on to Bristol City and Des Buckingham took over.

Photo: Gepa Pictures



