McKenna Speculation Continues

Monday, 20th May 2024 14:58 Speculation regarding Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s future continues with Brighton, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly showing interest in the Town manager. On Saturday, McKenna emerged as the early favourite to succeed Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton and remains the frontrunner in the betting at 6/4 at time of writing. However, the departing De Zerbi is reported to have recommended fellow Italian and former colleague Francesco Farioli as his successor. The highly rated Farioli, De Zerbi’s goalkeeper-coach at Benevento and Sassuolo in Italy, is currently boss of Nice and led them to fifth in Ligue 1 this season. Elsewhere, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have sounded out McKenna and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim's representatives as potential contingencies should Mauricio Pochettino move on this summer. The ex-Spurs manager is set to hold talks as part of an end-of-season review in the days to come with his future in question. The Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils, who were first linked with McKenna last week, have also spoken to the Blues boss’s people regarding a return to Old Trafford should Erik ten Hag depart in the close season. Should any of those clubs - or someone else - make a move for the Northern Irishman, it’s reported that the compensation due to Town has increased from £4 million to £6 million following the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League. Asked about other clubs showing interest in the Northern Irishman by Sky News at the end of last week, Blues CEO Mark Ashton responded: “Those are challenges that success will always bring. I’d certainly rather have the challenges of success than the challenges of failure. “But Kieran’s been great. He signed a new long-term contract last summer and he’s been in the office, he hasn’t had a day off, he’s been working by my side tirelessly on recruitment and planning and analysis and tactics for next season.” He added: “He’s been key to us, not only is his tactical and technical ability quite incredible but his values and the way he treats people and the way we work as a team has been key and I’m sure Kieran will be excited about pitting his wits against the best coaches in the world.” Quizzed about potential interest from other clubs and whether his job at Town isn’t yet done following the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield which secured the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League earlier this month, McKenna said: “No, I love it here, it’s a fantastic club, I’m so proud to be the manager of this football club and I’ve worked so hard at it every day, so I give so much of myself and [so have] the people around me for the last couple of years. I’m just so focused on enjoying that journey. “That sort of speculation’s been there for the last two years, to be honest, and I’ve shown loyalty to the club through that and I’m really pleased that I’ve stuck with it and achieved what we’ve achieved. There’s some big and exciting steps to come for the football club.” McKenna is expected at Tuesday night’s LMA Awards where he is a strong contender for the Championship honour and perhaps the overall award won by George Burley in 2001. The Blues boss has already been named the EFL Manager of the Season.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Gcon added 15:12 - May 20

His odds for the Brighton job have shortened over the last 24 hours, generally evens.



20-1 for the Chelse job and 9-1 for Man utd - These odds haven't fluctuated over the last few days. -2

Alphawhiskey added 15:17 - May 20

Why does TWTD keep putting rumours here?

-2

Broadbent23 added 15:23 - May 20

This is fantasy manager scenario spouted by the same pundits who said we were not going to be promoted to the PL. Unless Ipswich have given KM permission to talk to Brighton. Generally the media can only predict Ifs and maybes. Please Mr Ashton tell us the truth about the story. 0

TomCruise added 15:24 - May 20

You couldn't begrudge him if the chance to move on to a club like Chelsea or Manchester United if the opportunity was presented. I am not sure though that, at this moment in time and at this stage of his career, if a move to Brighton or Crystal Palace is really a better move than remaining with us. McKenna seems grounded, realistic and pragmatic enough to understand that, as do the club. I would think that unless it is Chelsea or Manchester United (or another similar opportunity) that we will be OK and this is just speculation. He risks a lot more by leaving than he does staying and continuing the good work, success and momentum he has already achieved. -1

Bossy added 15:24 - May 20

My heart skipped a beat when I glanced and saw a new McKenna image and headline. -1

Rozeeboy74 added 15:25 - May 20

The club needs to step forward with a "Hands Off" message. £6M is a drop in the ocean with the funds we should now have at our disposal. £50m or get off the pot. 0

GavITFC added 15:36 - May 20

I fully expect new contract will be signed within a week (hopefully) 2

SitfcB added 15:37 - May 20

@ Alpha… News site in reporting news shocker! -1

BotesdaleBlue added 15:37 - May 20

All we can do is wait. A simple and basic thing but that's all we can do. Nothing more



It does no good whittling away with theories and counter theories other than to work us all up into a greater froth of worry and anxiety.



Personally, I'm as worried as the next fan, but we have just got to let time sort this one out. For what it's worth, I think we we know something one way or the other in the next couple of weeks. Rather that than a couple of months. 0

Europablue added 15:37 - May 20

What are the odds for him to stay? That could be worth a pretty hefty bet.

The very fact that there are odds for him to join three different clubs means that it is merely speculation and no clubs have asked for permission to speak to KM. -1

Markp68 added 15:38 - May 20

Phil, what’s your take/gut feeling/inside knowledge on this? Do you think Kieran will stay if and when any interest becomes a concrete request to talk to him? -1

TedTurnip added 15:40 - May 20

I don’t think Brighton will tempt him and I think Pochettiino will stay. Ten Hag remains to be seen but I also don’t think McKenna is right for them at the moment, nor are Man UTD right for him given the state they are in. One more season to come I hope 0

Bluestallion added 15:45 - May 20

There will be discussions with ipswich players about new contracts and players that Ipswich want to recruit. Which manager we will be important. I suspect we will know where we are in a couplevof weeks. -1

Alphawhiskey added 15:45 - May 20

@SitfcB



That isn't news, its pure speculation.

1

Suffolkboy added 15:51 - May 20

TT , at least one more I hope ! KM has made himself a part of the ITFC project and Ben so influential personally in envisioning the training ground needs and changes ,and the new geography therein !

As MA says his contribution and leadership are superb and he did sign a long term contract ,which it’s difficult to see him abandoning ( I hope !).

KM is already nearly a legend !

COYB 0

Lord_Mac added 15:53 - May 20

No-one (still) doesn’t seem to have noticed that we are not a club any more which has to sell our assets. McKenna wlknoes that and will get whatever deal is needed (if any) to keep him on-board. Come back in 2 years, or 5 if we qualify for Europe. 1

Bazza8564 added 16:02 - May 20

Spot on Lord_Mac, 38 years old and his contract will have him on a very good salary here now. Hes brighter than people think, and more loyal.

Id bet the house hes here in August 0

Lukeybluey added 16:05 - May 20

Why is it that when other teams get promoted from the champ to the prem they are hardly spoken about, and hardly any speculation whether their manager is being linked to other clubs, none that Ive ever seen anyway... But as soon as we've made a return to the prem after 22 years away, our manager is being linked to every man and his dog...?? Leave us alone dang nabbit! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments