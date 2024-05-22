McKenna: After the Seasons We've Had There Was Always Going to Be Speculation
Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 08:59
Town boss Kieran McKenna says speculation regarding his future was always going to come following the success of the last two seasons.
McKenna, speaking having been named the LMA’s Manager of the Year and Championship Manager of the Year, was quizzed on the interest from Brighton & Hove Albion as well as links with Chelsea and Manchester United.
“Look, the club has had such a positive season and has such a bright future ahead,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve achieved so much, it’s been an incredible two years.
“And when you have those two years there always comes speculation and things like that, there’s been that every summer.
“I know how much everyone is looking forward to the season, the club is in a fantastic path and everyone is just really looking forward to the season ahead.”
Asked whether it would be difficult to turn down offers from those clubs should they come, McKenna responded: “Again, when you do well as a manager, or as a player, there’s always going to be speculation.
“I know what we have achieved is not an ordinary thing, so there’s always going to be speculation.
“But that’s not where my focus is tonight, it’s about what we’ve achieved last season, what we’ve achieved over the last couple of seasons, not just myself but everyone at the football club.
“It’s been a wonderful couple of years and tonight’s about celebrating that. I know everyone’s looking forward to next season and I know the club’s going to be in a really, really good place going into that season.”
Earlier, accepting the evening’s main honour, the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, from the legendary former Manchester United boss, McKenna said: “It's incredible. Sir Alex Ferguson has been such a great part of my childhood growing up and my love for football, and for the game, has involved him - he's an inspiration.
“It's been a great journey. I'm two and a half years into a management career, but it's been 16 years of working incredibly hard every day pretty much to be the best coach I can be.
“It's the best thing in the world and I've had good experience as a first-team coach, but to be a manager in the Premier League and go up against great managers is going to be a great challenge and something I can't wait for. This award is one of the most humbling and proudest moments of my life.”
Ferguson, an LMA executive committee member, added: “I extend my congratulations to Kieran McKenna on winning the LMA Manager of the Year award after a memorable season with Ipswich Town.
“He is an incredible young talent who had a great reputation when he was on the coaching staff at Manchester United.
“Kieran is humble and carries tremendous composure, as well as great technical and tactical insight and awareness – all the hallmarks to become a top manager at the very highest level.
Outgoing LMA chair Howard Wilkinson said: “A huge well done to Kieran McKenna for becoming the winner of the LMA Manager of the Year for the first time.
“To be promoted once at any level is commendable, but to achieve the feat back-to-back is an incredible achievement and demonstrates his undoubted ability as one of the youngest and most exciting managers in the domestic game.
“Kieran has been recognised by his peers for leading Ipswich to the highest level of English football for the first time in over 20-years and is hugely deserving of this honour.”
A Town boss has won Manager of the Year once before, George Burley in the summer of 2001 after the Blues finished fifth in the Premier League in their first season following promotion.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]